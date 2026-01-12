Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Hits West Bengal; Districts Colder
Kolkata Weather Update: There's no escape from the cold for now. That's forecast from the Alipore Met Office. The old proverb 'Magh's cold bites even a tiger' is proving true in Bengal after a long time, especially for the districts of South Bengal
Overnight temperature drop
Biting cold has returned to Kolkata and all of Bengal. The Alipore Met Office says this uncomfortable cold will last until Makar Sankranti, proving an old proverb true.
Kolkata's temperature
On Monday, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 12.4°C, below normal. The max temp will be around 22°C. No major temperature change is expected until January 18.
South Bengal shivers in the cold
South Bengal has been intensely cold this season. A race for the coldest spot is on. Birbhum (Sriniketan) held the title with temps below 6°C, but has now lost it.
Coldest place
Today, Kalyani is South Bengal's coldest spot at 7°C, while Sriniketan is at 8°C. Ground frost was seen in Purulia. The state's coldest place remains Darjeeling at 3.6°C.
Weather forecast
The Alipore Met Office forecasts a biting cold for Sankranti. South Bengal's temp may drop 2-3 degrees more in the next two days, staying below normal for a while.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.