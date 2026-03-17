Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has backed the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, which aims to curb unlawful religious conversions. The government says the bill targets force and fraud, but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed it.

Thackeray's Support for the Bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has extended his party's support to the recently passed bill in the Maharashtra legislative assembly - Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026 or the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, which aims to curb unlawful religious conversions in the state.

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Addressing reporters here on Monday, Thackeray emphasized that while freedom of religion is a constitutional right, his party stands firmly against the use of force, exploitation, or fraudulent luring to change a person's faith. "I saw the bill that came forward regarding conversion... If someone uses threats to force conversion, action should be taken against them...We support the bill."

Government's Stance on the Bill

This comes after the Maharashtra government introduced the draft of the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Maharashtra assembly earlier, with a provision of imprisonment. While introducing the draft bill in the legislative assembly, Maharashtra Minister of State (MoS) for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said, "In recent years, there have been instances of forced religious conversions from one faith to another. These incidents disrupt public order and damage social harmony. I introduce Legislative Assembly Bill No. 20 of 2026, the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that this bill does not prohibit a person from converting, but prevents conversions done through force and fraud. "Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 is not to stop someone from conversion, but it's to prevent people from conversion due to deceit, force, fraud, etc. Any conversion done through these means will be held null and void by the court on the basis of this law," he said in the Assembly.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill aims to prevent religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, coercion, allurement, or marriage and to stop religious conversions obtained by misrepresentation, undue influence, or inducement.

AIMIM's Opposition and Criticism

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the bill, calling it "worse than the worst of such laws", and a brazen violation of the right to privacy. In a post on X, he said the Maharashtra anti-conversion bill was worse than the worst of such laws, as it criminalises even genuine conversions, making it risky for interfaith couples to marry.

By labelling the anti-conversion bill as "worse than the worst of such laws", the AIMIM chief implied that it was even more strict than the anti-conversion laws that already exist. "The Maharashtra anti-conversion bill is worse than the worst of such laws, such as the one in UP. These laws already criminalise even genuine conversions, make it risky for interfaith couples to marry, and require prior permission for conversion. But the Maharashtra law now penalises anyone even endorsing conversion documents and prohibits conversion by 'brainwashing through education'. These broad terms can be used to arrest people arbitrarily, which is the purpose of this Bill," Owaisi said. (ANI)