A Mumbai resident shared his astonishment on social media after learning his society's plumber earns ₹18 lakh per year working in local townships. The viral post highlighted that the plumber also owns a new car, a house, and farmland, sparking a debate on the high earning potential of blue-collar jobs.

A Mumbai man was considering his 'life options' after a society plumber told that he earned Rs 18 lakh per year (LPA) working in the townships of Mira Road, Borivali, and Kandivali. In a social media post headlined 'A Plumber in Mumbai is making Rs 18 LPA', a user recounted how the plumber not only earned well, but also purchased a nice car, a home, and farmland.

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"This will sound as shocking as possible. Today I was having a conversation with a plumber in my society in my township. He was working on a pipe fix. We spoke about a lot of things and he started speaking about his work," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

When queried about his earnings, the plumber stated that his overall annual revenue from these contracts totalled Rs 18 lakh.

“I asked him in general how much he makes every year. According to a user, this individual earns around Rs 18 LPA by aggregating his earnings from other townships. Initially, the user assumed he was kidding, but he then mentioned specific amounts. Also, this person has a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has constructed a house in his community, and has purchased farmland.”

“Dude has become rich. At this point of time I am contemplating my life choices. Times that we are living in right now, huh?” the post added.

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Social Media Reactions

The message went viral, highlighting that blue-collar workers will continue to earn well despite the emergence of AI technologies. "If you thought plumbers make a lot of money in Mumbai, you should see what they make in the United States and Australia!" remarked one user, while another added: "March, April, May: The AC Service and Installation person in Delhi makes Rs 3 lakh in these three months. And farms the remainder of the year in his village. "Blue collar workers earn well."

A third person said, "Blue-collar jobs will always be in demand. If you have the necessary expertise and can effectively market your abilities, you may expect to earn a good salary. Plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mechanics, and registered nurses. These jobs are not readily replaced by AI."

A fourth person responded: "Insane, but I know because they charge min 500 for even just one hour of work and anything is extra depending on task at hand!"