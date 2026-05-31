Meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the east-central and adjoining Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area is expected to form between May 30 and June 1. Favourable atmospheric conditions and warm sea surface temperatures could help the system gain strength gradually.

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According to weather officials, the disturbance may develop into a deep depression and, if conditions remain supportive, could even intensify further into a cyclonic storm. As a result, weather agencies are monitoring the situation carefully due to its potential impact on eastern India.