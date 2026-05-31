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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bay of Bengal Disturbance May Trigger Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Across Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Weather experts are closely monitoring a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that could strengthen in the coming days. The system may bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions
Low-Pressure System May Intensify Over Bay of Bengal
Meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the east-central and adjoining Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area is expected to form between May 30 and June 1. Favourable atmospheric conditions and warm sea surface temperatures could help the system gain strength gradually.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces for Rain and Strong Winds; Storm Speed May Reach 60 Kmph
According to weather officials, the disturbance may develop into a deep depression and, if conditions remain supportive, could even intensify further into a cyclonic storm. As a result, weather agencies are monitoring the situation carefully due to its potential impact on eastern India.
Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Coastal Regions
The developing weather system is expected to influence conditions over West Bengal and neighbouring coastal areas. Wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, may affect the sea adjoining the West Bengal and northern Odisha coasts over the next few days.
The combination of favourable wind patterns and a significant influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal may lead to widespread rain and thunderstorms. Several districts in southern West Bengal could witness intense showers and gusty conditions if the system strengthens further.
Fishermen Warned as Authorities Monitor Weather Changes
Due to rough sea conditions and strengthening winds, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next several days. Coastal communities are also being urged to remain alert as weather conditions may change rapidly.
Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation currently located over northern Jharkhand and adjoining regions continues to influence weather patterns. While much of the state may experience relatively dry conditions in the short term, light to moderate rainfall is forecast for parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar around June 2 and 3.
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