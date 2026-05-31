Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised the state's skills-focused education as 11 Young India Skills University students landed jobs at Microsoft with Rs 7 lakh packages. He announced plans to scale up YISU with new B.Tech and B.Sc streams.

CM Hails Skills-Focused Education as YISU Students Land Microsoft Jobs

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday highlighted the success of the state's skills-focused education initiatives, after 11 students from the Young India Skills University (YISU) secured placements at Microsoft with annual packages of Rs 7 lakh each. In a post on X, Reddy said, " TelanganaRising is a story of several tales and successes. The success of our policy to focus on industry-class, skills development of world-class standards is both endorsed and exemplified by this report of Microsoft hiring 11 students of our YoungIndiaSkillsUniversity (YISU) in the Data Centre Management course."

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Expressing pride in the institution's progress, he added, "Thrilled to see the vision of YISU becoming a reality. Empowering our youth with real-world skills, not just textbooks." Reddy also underlined future plans, saying, "This is just the beginning. We are scaling up. YISU is launching a new B. Tech & B.Sc streams this academic year. The state-of-the-art permanent campus at BharatFutureCity is shaping up phenomenally well."

He concluded by emphasizing the role of youth in Telangana's growth, "Future of Telangana is in the hands of our youth, and our youth have a great future in all fields."

Reddy Flags Concerns Over Voter List Revision

Meanwhile, Reddy on Saturday drew the Congress party's action plan to protect the vulnerable sections, mainly Dalits, Minorities, Adivasi, Tribal and migrant workers from the deletion of their names in the voters' list under the SIR ( Special Intensive Revision), which is being launched in the Telangana state from June this year.

Participating in the Congress party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, the Chief Minister warned that the SIR could emerge as a major issue for Lambada, Adivasi, and migrant workers. "In several constituencies, a significant number of people have migrated elsewhere. The possibility of the omission of votes of Dalits, minorities, and women was also not ruled out in the SIR," the CM remarked. (ANI)