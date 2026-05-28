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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert Issued In Several Bengal Districts Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is finally set to get relief from intense summer heat as thunderstorms and widespread rainfall are expected across several districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather alerts
South Bengal To Witness Strong Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted a significant change in weather conditions across South Bengal from Thursday onward. Maximum temperatures may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius as rain-bearing clouds become more active over the region.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Weather Shift Begins Today, Storm Alert Across Several Districts
An orange alert has been issued for Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Bardhaman, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. These areas may experience heavy rainfall, lightning and Kalbaisakhi storms with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph.
Other districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms during the next few days.
Monsoon Advances Further Across The Region
The southwest monsoon is gradually advancing over more parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. According to weather officials, a north-south trough stretching from North Bihar to South Telangana through Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh is currently influencing weather conditions over eastern India.
This atmospheric system is helping moisture-laden winds move towards West Bengal, increasing the possibility of widespread rain and thunderstorm activity across the state.
North Bengal And Tomorrow’s Forecast
In North Bengal, districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued in these districts.
The weather department has also warned that rainfall activity may intensify further on Friday in South Bengal. East Bardhaman has been placed under orange alert for heavy rainfall. Strong Kalbaisakhi storms with wind speeds between 60 and 70 kmph are likely in Nadia, West Midnapore, Bankura and Hooghly districts.
Kolkata, Howrah and nearby districts may continue to witness thunderstorms and rain over the coming days. In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts are likely to receive scattered rainfall under a yellow alert.
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