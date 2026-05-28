The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted a significant change in weather conditions across South Bengal from Thursday onward. Maximum temperatures may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius as rain-bearing clouds become more active over the region.

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An orange alert has been issued for Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Bardhaman, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. These areas may experience heavy rainfall, lightning and Kalbaisakhi storms with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph.

Other districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms during the next few days.