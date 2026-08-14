Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Rain to Continue as Monsoon Trough Remains Active
Kolkata and several parts of Bengal woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent rain. With the monsoon trough remaining active, questions are growing over when this wet spell will finally ease.
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Today's Weather Update
The Alipore Met Department reports that Bengal's weather is changing. Several districts could see rain, and the situation might get worse. This is due to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. In the next few days, both South Bengal and parts of North Bengal can expect showers.
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Which districts will get thunderstorms?
Some areas will get light to moderate rain, while others might see thunderstorms. Gusty winds could also accompany the rain. While this will bring some relief from the heat, there's also a risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas.
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Chance of thunderstorms
The Met office says the chance of thunderstorms increases from the afternoon into the night. They advise people to avoid open spaces and stay away from electric poles, trees, or water bodies during a storm. Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will have cloudy skies, with spells of light to moderate rain.
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What's the weather like in North Bengal?
According to the Alipore Met office, the hills and nearby areas of North Bengal are also likely to get rain. They've also warned that some places might experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.
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Warning for the public
The weather can change very quickly. It's always safer to check the latest local weather updates before you step out. Make sure to follow all warnings issued by the administration or the Met department.
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