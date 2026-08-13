Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The light drizzle in Maharashtra is set to continue. But get ready, because the weather department is predicting heavy showers for Konkan, the Ghat areas

Mumbai: Mumbai, Thane, and other parts of Maharashtra have been seeing a light drizzle for the past few days. Now, the weather department says we can expect heavy rainfall today in Konkan, the Ghat areas, and parts of East Vidarbha. A yellow alert has also been issued for some districts. Besides this, some areas might see light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning.

Monsoon Low-Pressure Belt is Active

According to the weather department, a low-pressure monsoon belt is currently active. It stretches all the way from Bikaner in Rajasthan, through a low-pressure zone in Madhya Pradesh, Satna, and Daltonganj, right up to another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. This is creating the perfect conditions for rain in Central India and some parts of South India. On top of that, winds blowing from the east and west at a height of about 3.1 to 7.6 kilometres above sea level are also increasing the chances of rain in some places.

Bhirarecords 120 mm of Rain

In the last 24 hours, Bhira, located in the Ghats of Pune district, recorded a massive 120 mm of rainfall. The weather department expects the rain to get even heavier in the Konkan and Ghat regions. Meanwhile, Chandrapur recorded the state's highest temperature at 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Mahabaleshwar was the coolest at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

Rain Likely in Mumbai-Thane and These Areas

So, where can you expect rain? In the Konkan region, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are on the list. The ghat areas of Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur are also expected to get showers. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Gadchiroli and Gondia districts in East Vidarbha, warning of heavy rain. Some parts here could also see light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning.

Which Parts of Maharashtra are on Yellow Alert?

The weather department has issued a rain warning for several parts of the state today. This includes Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, the Pune Ghats, Nashik Ghats, Kolhapur Ghats, Gadchiroli, and Gondia. It looks like the wait for good, solid rain is finally over for many parts of the state, as the intensity is expected to pick up.