6 6 Image Credit : Gemini

Cyclone in the Pacific Ocean

Globally, a low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean has intensified into a cyclone named '01C', moving at 65 kmph. For India to get heavy rains, a strong system needs to form in the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal. A new circulation is now forming south of the Maldives. If it becomes a cyclone and moves towards India, we could see heavy rains soon.