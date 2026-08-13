Andhra Pradesh, Telanagana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has just dropped a big update for the Telugu states. A depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next six days
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IMD Rain Alert: Rains in AP, Telangana
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has now become a depression. It crossed the coast near Bengal at night, bringing very heavy rains to West Bengal and Odisha. While it won't directly hit the Telugu states, its effects will be felt. Officials say the cyclonic circulation will bring strong winds and rain to the AP-Telangana border areas.
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IMD's key update on the weather for the next 6 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given its forecast for August 13 to 18. Telangana, Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will get light to moderate showers. The IMD also said some places could see moderate to heavy rainfall.
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Strong wind warnings
The IMD has issued a wind warning. Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will see strong winds of 40-50 kmph on August 13-14, slowing to 30-40 kmph on August 15-16. Telangana can expect winds of 30-40 kmph from August 13 to 16. The IMD had already warned about strong surface winds in both states from August 12.
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How is Telangana's weather?
The southwest monsoon is still active over Telangana, with partly cloudy skies in many districts. In Hyderabad, the temperature is between 28°C and 38°C, with light showers. In the last 24 hours, Kumuram Bheem's Elkapalli received the highest rainfall at 7.3 cm. With 50% humidity, North Telangana is more likely to get showers, while other parts may stay dry.
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Alert for fishermen
In Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati's temperature ranged from 27°C to 40°C, with thundershowers. The IMD has warned fishermen not to go to sea between August 13 and 15. The sea will be rough along the North Andhra Pradesh coast and in the West Central and East Central Bay of Bengal.
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Cyclone in the Pacific Ocean
Globally, a low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean has intensified into a cyclone named '01C', moving at 65 kmph. For India to get heavy rains, a strong system needs to form in the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal. A new circulation is now forming south of the Maldives. If it becomes a cyclone and moves towards India, we could see heavy rains soon.
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