Weather experts have warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds could affect multiple parts of the state. Wind speeds are expected to reach between 40 and 50 kmph in some locations, increasing the possibility of localized disruptions.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and lightning activity. Authorities are closely monitoring weather developments as monsoon conditions continue to influence the state.

Fishermen Advised to Avoid Sea as Rough Weather Intensifies

The IMD has issued a special advisory for fishermen, warning against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions and strong winds.

Fishing activities have been prohibited along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast on June 21 and June 22, while fishermen along the Karnataka coast have been advised not to venture into the sea from June 21 to June 23.

Wind speeds along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coastline are expected to range between 45 and 55 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph. Similar conditions are forecast over the Karnataka coast and several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Weather officials have also warned of rough sea conditions near the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari region, and parts of the Bay of Bengal, where strong winds and adverse weather may persist over the coming days.

Authorities have urged fishermen, coastal communities and maritime operators to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary risks until sea conditions improve.