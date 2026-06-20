- Home
- India
- Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued, Yellow Warning in Wayanad and Kannur
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued, Yellow Warning in Wayanad and Kannur
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is expected to witness continued rainfall and thunderstorms today, with the India Meteorological Department issuing yellow alerts for Wayanad and Kannur. Fishermen have also been urged to remain cautious
Yellow Alert Issued as Rainfall Activity Continues
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala on Friday, prompting authorities to issue a yellow alert for Wayanad and Kannur districts. According to weather officials, several districts are likely to experience intermittent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
ALSO READ: Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Weakens as State Records 17% Rainfall Deficit in June
The department also indicated that isolated areas in Palakkad and Malappuram could receive light rainfall over the next few hours. Similar weather conditions are expected in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected Across Several Regions
Weather experts have warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds could affect multiple parts of the state. Wind speeds are expected to reach between 40 and 50 kmph in some locations, increasing the possibility of localized disruptions.
Residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and lightning activity. Authorities are closely monitoring weather developments as monsoon conditions continue to influence the state.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid Sea as Rough Weather Intensifies
The IMD has issued a special advisory for fishermen, warning against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions and strong winds.
Fishing activities have been prohibited along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast on June 21 and June 22, while fishermen along the Karnataka coast have been advised not to venture into the sea from June 21 to June 23.
Wind speeds along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coastline are expected to range between 45 and 55 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph. Similar conditions are forecast over the Karnataka coast and several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Weather officials have also warned of rough sea conditions near the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari region, and parts of the Bay of Bengal, where strong winds and adverse weather may persist over the coming days.
Authorities have urged fishermen, coastal communities and maritime operators to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary risks until sea conditions improve.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.