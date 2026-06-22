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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall in 8 Districts, Fishing Ban Remains in Force
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is likely to witness another day of intense monsoon activity, with India Meteorological Department issuing yellow alerts for eight districts. Thunderstorms, strong winds, and rough sea conditions are also expected
Yellow Alert Issued for Eight Kerala Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Kerala today and issued a yellow alert for eight districts. The districts under alert are Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Alappuzha.
ALSO READ: Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued, Yellow Warning in Wayanad and Kannur
While no rainfall warnings have been issued for the remaining districts, weather officials have cautioned that localized showers could still occur in several areas. Residents in the alert districts are advised to stay updated on weather developments and take necessary precautions.
Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
Apart from heavy rain, the IMD has warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in some locations across the state.
The department has also imposed a fishing ban along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the day due to adverse sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.
Rain Alerts Continue Through the Week
The weather department has already issued yellow alerts for Kasaragod and Kannur districts for tomorrow. Looking ahead, yellow alerts have also been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts on June 25.
The alerts indicate the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, with expected precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. Authorities continue to monitor the monsoon situation closely as rainfall activity remains active across Kerala.
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