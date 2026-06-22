Apart from heavy rain, the IMD has warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in some locations across the state.

The department has also imposed a fishing ban along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the day due to adverse sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.

Rain Alerts Continue Through the Week

The weather department has already issued yellow alerts for Kasaragod and Kannur districts for tomorrow. Looking ahead, yellow alerts have also been announced for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts on June 25.

The alerts indicate the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, with expected precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. Authorities continue to monitor the monsoon situation closely as rainfall activity remains active across Kerala.