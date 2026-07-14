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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: No Red, Orange or Yellow Warning, IMD Urges Caution During Thunderstorms
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall across the state on Tuesday, according to IMD. While no heavy rain alerts have been issued, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious
Rainfall Forecast and Alert System
According to the IMD, Kerala is likely to witness light to moderate showers throughout the day. Since the expected rainfall falls within the Green category, no special weather warning has been issued.
The alert categories are based on the amount of rainfall expected within 24 hours:
Red Alert: More than 204.4 mm of rainfall, indicating extremely heavy rain. Orange Alert: Between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, indicating very heavy rain. Yellow Alert: Between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, indicating heavy rain. Green Alert: Between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, indicating light to moderate rainfall without any special warning.
The weather department also noted that these forecasts may be revised at any time depending on changing atmospheric conditions.
Safety Measures for Flood and Landslide-Prone Areas
People living in regions vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and hill runoff have been advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities. Residents in such areas should relocate to safer places if directed by disaster management officials.
Those living near riverbanks and downstream areas of dams should also remain alert and take preventive measures in advance. Authorities have urged the public to closely monitor official weather updates and emergency advisories.
Lightning Advisory: Essential Precautions
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has once again reminded the public that lightning is a serious natural hazard capable of causing injuries, fatalities and damage to electrical appliances.
Residents are advised to avoid open spaces and rooftops, particularly between 2 pm and 10 pm when the sky remains cloudy. At the first sign of lightning, people should immediately move indoors, disconnect electrical appliances, close doors and windows, and avoid contact with metal objects.
People should not stand under trees, enter water bodies, fly kites or use wired telephones during thunderstorms. Those inside vehicles should remain seated without touching metal surfaces. If caught in an open area with no shelter, crouching low with feet together can reduce the risk of lightning strikes.
The advisory also recommends installing lightning arresters on buildings and surge protectors for electrical equipment. In case of a lightning strike, immediate first aid should be provided, as victims do not retain an electrical charge and the first 30 seconds are considered crucial for saving lives.
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