According to the IMD, Kerala is likely to witness light to moderate showers throughout the day. Since the expected rainfall falls within the Green category, no special weather warning has been issued.

The alert categories are based on the amount of rainfall expected within 24 hours:

Red Alert: More than 204.4 mm of rainfall, indicating extremely heavy rain. Orange Alert: Between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, indicating very heavy rain. Yellow Alert: Between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, indicating heavy rain. Green Alert: Between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, indicating light to moderate rainfall without any special warning.

The weather department also noted that these forecasts may be revised at any time depending on changing atmospheric conditions.