Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over a severe water crisis amid a rainfall deficit, stating that "drought-like conditions prevail" across all districts of the state.

Drought-like Conditions in Karnataka

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has raised concern over the severe water crisis amid the rainfall deficit and said that "drought-like conditions prevail" across all districts, adding that the DK Shivakumar governmnet instructed to take measures to tackle the situation.

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Speaking to reporters, Yathindra Siddaramaiah asserted that the Chief Minister has already held division-wise meetings and has also asked the ministers in charge of the districts to hold similar meetings in their respective areas. "Drought-like conditions prevail across all districts of Karnataka. Our Chief Minister has already held division-wise meetings. He has instructed the concerned officials to take measures to tackle the drought situation and has also asked the ministers in charge of the districts to hold similar meetings in their respective areas. I have been appointed the minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, and I have already held a meeting with officials regarding this issue..." he told reporters on Monday.

Cabinet Expansion Discussions

Commenting regarding the cabinet expansion, he added, "As soon as our high command and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge summon the state leaders, they will go there for discussions, and subsequently, the second cabinet expansion will take place."

Earlier in June, the Congress high command issued a stern warning to Karnataka MLAs, seers, and community leaders against lobbying for ministerial posts in the DK Shivakumar-led cabinet, asking them to exercise patience.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal are scheduled to hold a crucial meeting today to deliberate on key organisational issues and the current political situation.

According to party sources, the high-level meeting is tentatively scheduled to take place in the first half of the day, after 11:00 am. Apart from discussing structural changes and reinforcing the party's stance on prevailing political developments, the leaders are also highly likely to discuss the much-anticipated expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet.

The cabinet expansion and reshuffle decisions will be taken by the party leadership and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at an appropriate time, as per sources. The directive comes after a surge in demands from various quarters. Several community representatives, religious mutts, seers, and followers have publicly pressed for cabinet berths for their respective MLAs. Multiple delegations have also met senior leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi. (ANI)