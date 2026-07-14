An Indore businessman and his wife's quiet drive turned into a nightmare after two youths on a motorcycle attacked them. The assailants hit their car, hurled abuses, and smashed a window with a bottle. Police have arrested both the accused.

A quiet drive turned into a nightmare for an Indore businessman and his wife when a road rage encounter escalated into violence in the city's Raoji Bazar area. The conflict erupted without warning when two youths on a motorcycle aggressively overtook a car driven by local businessman Piyush Manwani, who was travelling with his wife. As per Umesh Yadav, SHO of Raoji Bazar Police Station, the motorcycle sped past, riders struck the couple's car with their bare hands. Seeking answers, Manwani stopped his vehicle. Instead of de-escalating, the pillion rider stormed toward the car. The attacker hurled a barrage of verbal abuse before smashing a bottle against the car's window, leaving the couple trapped inside during the assault.

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Suspects Arrested, Interrogation Underway

"Businessman Piyush Manwani was travelling in his car with his wife. Two youths on a motorcycle overtook them and struck the car with their hands. When Piyush Manwani stopped the vehicle, the youth riding pillion approached, hurled abuses, and struck the car's window with a bottle. The accused have been arrested, and interrogation is underway," said the SHO.

The local authorities responded swiftly to the report. Both suspects were taken into police custody shortly after the incident. Investigators are currently interrogating the youths to determine the exact trigger behind the violent outburst and to file formal charges. (ANI)