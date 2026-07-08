Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Weather Department Issues Orange Alert For THESE 9 Districts
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: The Central Weather Department has changed the rain alert in the state. The red alert in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts has been withdrawn, and an orange alert has been declared in 9 districts, including Ernakulam
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Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert Issued for 9 Districts
The weather department has updated its forecast, withdrawing the red alert and issuing an orange alert for nine districts, including Ernakulam and Idukki.
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Safety Measures for Heavy Rainfall in Kerala
Authorities have issued special instructions for the public, urging caution and preparedness in the face of very heavy rainfall predictions across the state.
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Evacuation Advised for Residents in High-Risk Zones
People living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods are advised to move to safer locations as instructed by officials.
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Precautionary Measures for Those Near Rivers and Dams
Residents on riverbanks and downstream of dams are urged to relocate as a safety measure, anticipating potential risks from the heavy downpour.
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Strong Wind Warning: Secure Your Homes
With strong winds expected, individuals in homes with weak structures or roofs are advised to take extra precautions and move to safer places if necessary.
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