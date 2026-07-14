Vice President CP Radhakrishnan was briefed on the NCC and Sainik Schools by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth. The presentations covered the NCC's growth to a 20-lakh-strong organisation and the roadmap for expanding Sainik Schools nationwide.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, was on Monday briefed on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Sainik Schools by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with senior officers of the Ministry of Defence at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

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The presentations covered the growth of the NCC into a nearly 20-lakh-strong youth organisation, its training and nation-building initiatives, as well as the functioning and expansion of Sainik Schools, including the roadmap for strengthening the network across the country, a release said.

VP Appreciates NCC's Role in Nation-Building

Appreciating the NCC's contribution to nation-building, the Vice-President described the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps as an excellent initiative for strengthening national integration. He also lauded the NCC's community service initiatives, including the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and welcomed the establishment of the NCC Alumni Association.

Calls for Greater Infrastructure

Emphasising that strengthening the NCC is a shared national responsibility, Radhakrishnan called for greater infrastructure development, enhanced coordination with State Governments on issues such as land and training infrastructure, and assured all possible support in engaging with the States.

Expansion of Sainik Schools Discussed

The Vice-President was also briefed on the functioning and expansion of Sainik Schools, including the existing and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

VP Suggests More Schools, Increased Intake

Suggesting that the growing demand among students and parents be addressed, Radhakrishnan observed that each State could aim to have three to five Sainik Schools. He also proposed exploring the possibility of increasing the intake capacity of existing Sainik Schools. (ANI)