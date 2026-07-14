After social media reports of a theft at Badrinath Dham, the temple committee has launched an inquiry. A ritual assistant, Pramod Nautiyal, has been arrested. New high-quality surveillance cameras will be installed to enhance security.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Vice Chairman, Vijay Kapruwan, on Tuesday announced the immediate installation of high-quality surveillance cameras across all locations within the temple complex following an alleged theft at the revered Badrinath Dham.

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Investigation Launched After Social Media Uproar

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has launched a full-scale investigation after social media reports forced a dark secret into the public eye, leading to the arrest of an internal temple official. The scandal erupted on the 2nd of the month when allegations began circulating online.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, temple authorities and local government officials moved quickly to form parallel inquiry teams. "A matter came to light via social media on the 2nd, and the temple committee immediately constituted a 4-member team to initiate an inquiry. Simultaneously, the government also formed a team comprising a commissioner and other officials," Kapruwan told ANI.

Temple Official Arrested as Prime Suspect

The investigation took a significant turn when suspicion locked onto an insider. A "Vaitik Sahayak" (ritual assistant) has been named as the primary suspect in connection with the theft. Following rapid police work, the assistant was tracked down and arrested at his residence.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the name of a 'Vaitik Sahayak' has surfaced in connection with the case. According to sources, the police arrested him at his home yesterday. I believe the inquiry will bring the absolute truth to light," he added.

BKTC Vows Stricter Security Measures

"Millions of people hold deep faith in the Lord, and the occurrence of such an incident, which was truly tragic, was deeply distressing," said Kapruwan. Acknowledging the deep emotional and spiritual blow to the community, BKTC Vice Chairman Vijay Kapruwan emphasised that while "only Lord Bholenath knows exactly what transpired," the committee is moving from shock to strict action.

To restore absolute sanctity and faith, the BKTC has announced an immediate overhaul of its security protocols: The immediate installation of high-quality surveillance cameras across all locations within the temple complex and fast-tracking a pre-existing proposal to establish and deploy a specialised, dedicated security team permanently stationed at the holy site.

The case pertains to the theft and irregularities involving the handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple, one of the most revered shrines in the country.

CM Dhami Vows 'Strict Action'

Following reports of the theft, the State authorities had constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct a thorough probe and identify the culprits behind the crime. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday asserted that "a crime being committed at such a place is not worth forgiving" after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of Badrinath Dham donations arrested the prime accused, Pramod Nautiyal.

The SIT earlier said it would seek his police custody to investigate the money trail and possible links in the case. Speaking to reporters here, Dhami said strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

"Strict action will be taken in this matter as these are centres of Sanatan and devotion. The law will take its own course. A crime being committed at such a place is not worth forgiving," the Chief Minister said.

The SIT has arrested the suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal, who is the prime accused in the alleged misappropriation of temple donations. He was arrested at his residence in Dehradun and taken to Badrinath, where he is to be produced before the court.

SIT Investigation Officer Mahadev Uniyal said the probe has yielded important evidence and that the investigating agency would seek further custody of the accused. (ANI)