According to the IMD, a coastal trough extending from the south Gujarat coast to the north Kerala coast at sea level is currently influencing weather conditions over the region.

Meanwhile, a deep depression persists over southern Jharkhand and adjoining northern Odisha. The system is expected to move northwest over the next 24 hours, passing through Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh and neighbouring eastern Madhya Pradesh. Although the depression is located away from Kerala, it is contributing to active monsoon conditions across the country.

Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected Till July 10

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kerala and Mahe from July 6 to July 10. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely between July 6 and July 8.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations.

For the next three hours, moderate rain with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph is likely over Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Light rain with winds of up to 40 kmph may affect Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Residents are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain and follow weather updates issued by the authorities.