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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Five Kerala Districts Amid Rain Warning
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is expected to witness widespread rainfall as a coastal trough continues to influence weather conditions across the state. The IMD has issued Yellow Alerts for five northern districts
Yellow Alert Issued for Five Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across all districts of Kerala today, with the possibility of heavy showers in several regions. A Yellow Alert has been issued for five districts—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod—where rainfall intensity is expected to be higher than in other parts of the state.
The weather department has advised residents in these districts to stay updated with official forecasts and remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Coastal Trough and Deep Depression Driving the Weather
According to the IMD, a coastal trough extending from the south Gujarat coast to the north Kerala coast at sea level is currently influencing weather conditions over the region.
Meanwhile, a deep depression persists over southern Jharkhand and adjoining northern Odisha. The system is expected to move northwest over the next 24 hours, passing through Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh and neighbouring eastern Madhya Pradesh. Although the depression is located away from Kerala, it is contributing to active monsoon conditions across the country.
Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected Till July 10
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Kerala and Mahe from July 6 to July 10. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely between July 6 and July 8.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations.
For the next three hours, moderate rain with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph is likely over Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Light rain with winds of up to 40 kmph may affect Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.
Residents are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain and follow weather updates issued by the authorities.
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