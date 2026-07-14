The JPC on the 'One Nation, One Election' bill is in Lucknow for stakeholder consultations. The committee met with top UP officials and its chairperson, PP Chaudhary, claims overwhelming support for the proposal nationwide.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has undertaken a study visit programme in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims at implementing the "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) framework across India.

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The Committee on Monday held an informal discussion with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and representatives of the Finance, Home, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Industries, Health and Labour Departments, along with the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, on the issue of Simultaneous Elections.

JPC Chairperson Highlights Overwhelming Support

As part of the ongoing nationwide efforts to build consensus on the "One Nation, One Election" framework, Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairperson PP Chaudhary chaired high-level stakeholder consultations. Emphasising the project's importance for long-term governance, Chaudhary asserted that the proposal is receiving overwhelming support from across the country.

Speaking to ANI on the roadmap for the committee, the JPC Chairperson stated, "We will hold a meeting with all the stakeholders over the issue, including the government officials, public representatives, political parties, industries... We are getting a great response... Talking about the will of the people, everyone wants a single election in the country."

"When we talk about the will of the people, it is clear that everyone wants a single election cycle in the country to avoid the disruptions caused by near-permanent election mode," he added.

Opposition MP Participates in Consultations

Meanwhile, as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) continues its nationwide study tour to build consensus on the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai confirmed his participation in the ongoing stakeholder consultations in Lucknow.

Highlighting the importance of the legislative exercise, Desai stated that the committee's objective is to gather diverse perspectives on the constitutional and legal amendments required for simultaneous polls. "I will participate in the meeting on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Various witnesses are scheduled to share their views, and members will offer their opinions to better understand how this concept would benefit the country", he said.

Desai emphasised that the JPC is committed to a thorough and consultative approach. "The committee will carefully consider these diverse perspectives and incorporate them when drafting its final report," he added.

Bills Under Scrutiny for Simultaneous Polls

The JPC is expected to finalise and adopt its report at its meeting on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament for further consideration.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country. The JPC is currently reviewing the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country. (ANI)