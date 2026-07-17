The IMD classifies rainfall warnings into four categories based on expected rainfall intensity:

Green Alert: 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm of rainfall (light to moderate rain; no special warning). Yellow Alert: 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall (heavy rain). Orange Alert: 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall (very heavy rain). Red Alert: More than 204.4 mm of rainfall (extremely heavy rain).

Even without a heavy rain alert, authorities have advised residents living in landslide-prone regions, areas vulnerable to flash floods, riverbanks and downstream regions of dams to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by local officials if weather conditions worsen.

Lightning Safety Advisory Issued by Disaster Management Authority

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has once again highlighted that lightning is a serious natural hazard capable of causing loss of life, injuries and damage to electrical appliances.

People are advised to avoid open spaces, terraces and outdoor activities, especially between 2 pm and 10 pm when the sky remains cloudy. At the first sign of lightning, everyone should move indoors, disconnect electrical appliances, avoid using wired telephones, keep away from metal objects and refrain from bathing.

Those outdoors should avoid standing under trees, entering water bodies or flying kites during thunderstorms. If caught in an open area, crouch low with your feet together until the storm passes. Authorities also recommend installing lightning arresters and surge protectors in buildings to reduce the risk of damage during thunderstorms.