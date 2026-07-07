HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh will lead a monsoon preparedness review meeting and has also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged financial irregularities and land transaction scams linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said he will chair a high-level review meeting on disaster preparedness and monsoon response with senior department officials, while also demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities linked to donations and land transactions associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Singh said the meeting would review road connectivity, bridge installations, deployment of heavy machinery and the state's preparedness to deal with monsoon-related disruptions.

Monsoon Preparedness Review

"We are making every effort. I have convened a high-level meeting tomorrow with senior PWD officials. We will review in detail where bridges need to be installed, where heavy machinery and robotic equipment need to be deployed and what additional measures are required. Every effort will be made to reopen roads immediately wherever they are blocked due to the monsoon," he said.

Asked about the deployment of machinery, Singh said the details would be shared after the departmental review meeting. "Yes, machinery has been deployed. The exact figures will be available after tomorrow's presentation by the department. Following the meeting, I will share the complete details with the media and the people of the state," he added.

Congress Gears Up for 2027 Polls

On the political front, Singh said the Congress has already begun strengthening its organisation for the 2027 Assembly elections following a two-day organisational brainstorming session attended by the party's Himachal Pradesh in-charge, district presidents, block presidents and newly elected Panchayati Raj representatives.

"Our state in-charge is here to strengthen the Congress party and reinforce the organisation at the grassroots level. Over the last two to three days, extensive deliberations have taken place with district presidents, block presidents and newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions. I am confident these discussions will produce positive results," he said.

Singh said the party has already started preparations for the next Assembly elections. "It is natural that Assembly elections are due in the state next year. We have to begin preparations from today itself. Whether at the government level, the state level or the organisational level, every possible effort will be made to strengthen the party. It is our responsibility to implement the directions given by the state leadership and the party in charge on the ground," he said.

Probe Demanded into Ayodhya Temple Irregularities

Referring to the alleged financial irregularities linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Singh said the issue was not political but emotional for millions of devotees. "This is not a political issue. It is an emotional issue connected with the hearts of the people. Lord Shri Ram is deeply revered by all of us. The alleged loot in the Ram Temple is extremely unfortunate. The BJP has built its politics over the past three decades around the Ram Temple. If allegations of corruption have emerged in the very temple that it championed, it is deeply disturbing," he said.

Singh alleged that donations worth several crores and land transactions involving substantial mark-ups had raised serious questions. "Allegations have surfaced that donations worth Rs 15-20 crore were misappropriated. There are also reports of land being purchased for Rs 2-3 crore and sold overnight for Rs 20 crore, Rs 25 crore or even Rs 40 crore. Such large-scale transactions could not have happened without protection from higher authorities. This indicates that there may have been corruption at a very high level," he alleged.

He said the alleged irregularities had hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees across the country. "The faith of crores of Ram devotees has been hurt. That is why I have consistently demanded that the matter be investigated under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. Agencies such as the CBI, ED, State CID or the Anti-Corruption Bureau function under governments, so people may question the transparency of their investigations. Only a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry can establish the truth," Singh said.

The minister further said it was unimaginable that such allegations could arise in connection with the Ram Temple. "Those who once claimed they had brought Lord Ram are today facing allegations of looting in the name of Ram. We could never have imagined such allegations involving the Ram Temple. The entire country is deeply hurt," he said.

Singh added that strict action should be taken wherever irregularities involving temple donations are found. "The money offered at temples belongs to devotees. It is their hard-earned money given as an offering to God. Wherever such irregularities occur, strict action must be taken. However, in the case of the Ram Temple, all the trustees have been appointed by the government and many have backgrounds in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the BJP. Therefore, an independent and fair inquiry headed by the Chief Justice of India or a sitting Supreme Court judge is essential," he said. (ANI)