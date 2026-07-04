Authorities have urged people living in areas susceptible to landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and hill runoff to remain alert and relocate to safer places if instructed by local officials.

People residing near rivers and downstream of dams have also been advised to stay updated with official warnings, as heavy rainfall could increase the risk of flooding and water discharge.

The State Disaster Management Authority has emphasized that timely evacuation and strict adherence to official advisories are essential for ensuring public safety during periods of intense rainfall.