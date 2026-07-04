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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall Across 11 Districts; Check Forecast
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rain is expected to continue across Kerala on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Yellow Alert for 11 districts. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious
Yellow Alert Issued for 11 Districts
According to the IMD, the following districts are under a Yellow Alert on July 4, 2026:
Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.
Forecast for the coming days:
July 5:
Kozhikode
Kannur
Kasaragod
July 6:
Ernakulam
Thrissur
Palakkad
Malappuram
Kozhikode
Wayanad
Kannur
Kasaragod
July 7:
Ernakulam
Thrissur
Malappuram
Kozhikode
Kannur
Kasaragod
The IMD classifies rainfall alerts as follows:
Red Alert: Extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
Orange Alert: Very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
Yellow Alert: Heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.
Green Alert: Light to moderate rainfall ranging from 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm in 24 hours.
The weather department has also noted that these alerts may be revised depending on changing atmospheric conditions.
Residents in Vulnerable Areas Asked to Stay Prepared
Authorities have urged people living in areas susceptible to landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and hill runoff to remain alert and relocate to safer places if instructed by local officials.
People residing near rivers and downstream of dams have also been advised to stay updated with official warnings, as heavy rainfall could increase the risk of flooding and water discharge.
The State Disaster Management Authority has emphasized that timely evacuation and strict adherence to official advisories are essential for ensuring public safety during periods of intense rainfall.
Thunderstorm Safety Guidelines Issued
Along with heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are expected in several parts of the state. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has reminded residents that lightning can pose a serious threat to both people and animals and may also damage electrical appliances.
Key safety precautions include:
Move indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning or dark thunderclouds.
Avoid open fields, rooftops, terraces, hilltops, and tall trees during thunderstorms.
Disconnect electrical appliances and keep doors and windows closed.
Avoid using wired telephones and stay away from metal objects and electrical equipment.
Refrain from bathing or entering water bodies during lightning activity.
If caught outdoors, crouch low with your feet together instead of lying flat on the ground.
Stay inside vehicles without touching metal surfaces if you cannot reach shelter.
Do not fly kites or collect clothes from outdoor clotheslines during thunderstorms.
Consider installing lightning arresters and surge protectors to safeguard buildings and electronic devices.
Officials also reminded the public that a person struck by lightning does not retain an electric charge. Immediate first aid can significantly improve survival chances, making the first few moments after a lightning strike especially critical.
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