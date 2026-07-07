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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Fury in Karnataka; Schools Shut in 14 Taluks Amid Heavy Rain
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Heavy monsoon showers continue to lash Karnataka, prompting authorities to declare a school holiday in 14 taluks as a precaution. The IMD has also issued Orange Alerts for several districts, warning of more rain
Heavy Rain Intensifies Across Karnataka, Orange Alert Issued
The southwest monsoon has gained strength across Karnataka, bringing continuous rainfall to coastal, Malnad, and several interior districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected on July 7 and 8, with Orange Alerts issued for multiple districts.
The heavy showers have significantly increased water levels in rivers, while reservoirs have started receiving fresh inflows. In northern Karnataka, the situation has become more challenging as heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra has led to a sharp rise in the flow of the Krishna River and its tributaries. Several bridges in Belagavi district have reportedly gone under water, and inflows into the Almatti Dam have also increased.
Schools Closed in 14 Taluks as Precautionary Measure
In view of the adverse weather conditions, district authorities have announced a holiday for schools in 14 taluks on July 7.
The affected taluks include:
Chikkamagaluru
Mudigere
Koppa
Sringeri
Kalasa
Sirsi
Siddapur
Yellapur
Joida
Dandeli
Thirthahalli
Hosanagara
Belagavi
Khanapur
Additionally, schools in Chikkamagaluru and Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district have also been granted a holiday as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Rain-Related Incidents Reported in Several Areas
The relentless rainfall has also resulted in a few unfortunate incidents across the state.
Near Agumbe, an elderly man was swept away by floodwaters in the Malathi River. In separate incidents, two women sustained injuries after trees fell in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. Meanwhile, in Waramballi of Udupi district, a schoolgirl was injured after roof tiles from a school building collapsed during the rain.
Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid flooded locations, and follow official weather advisories as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next couple of days.
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