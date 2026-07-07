The southwest monsoon has gained strength across Karnataka, bringing continuous rainfall to coastal, Malnad, and several interior districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected on July 7 and 8, with Orange Alerts issued for multiple districts.

The heavy showers have significantly increased water levels in rivers, while reservoirs have started receiving fresh inflows. In northern Karnataka, the situation has become more challenging as heavy rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra has led to a sharp rise in the flow of the Krishna River and its tributaries. Several bridges in Belagavi district have reportedly gone under water, and inflows into the Almatti Dam have also increased.