The rain warning will continue on July 20, with Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod remaining under a yellow alert. These northern districts are expected to receive isolated heavy showers as monsoon activity persists across the state. Authorities are monitoring the situation and advising people to follow official weather updates.

High Wave Warning Issued for Kerala and Kanyakumari Coasts

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of rough sea conditions caused by the Kallakkadal phenomenon. Along the Kerala coast, high waves ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 metres are expected between 8:30 AM and 11:30 PM on July 20, affecting stretches from Kappil to Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappad to Edava in Kollam, and Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty in Alappuzha. Similar conditions are forecast along the Kanyakumari coast, where waves between 1.2 and 1.6 metres are expected from 5:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into vulnerable shoreline areas during the warning period.