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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Warning in Five Districts, Coastal Areas Face High Wave Threat
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala is expected to witness another spell of heavy rainfall today, with five districts placed under a yellow alert. Coastal regions have also been warned of high waves and possible sea incursions over the next two days
Five Districts Under Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain
The weather department has placed five districts under a yellow alert today, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rain refers to rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert as intermittent downpours may lead to waterlogging and localized disruptions.
Yellow Alert to Continue in Three Northern Districts Tomorrow
The rain warning will continue on July 20, with Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod remaining under a yellow alert. These northern districts are expected to receive isolated heavy showers as monsoon activity persists across the state. Authorities are monitoring the situation and advising people to follow official weather updates.
High Wave Warning Issued for Kerala and Kanyakumari Coasts
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of rough sea conditions caused by the Kallakkadal phenomenon. Along the Kerala coast, high waves ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 metres are expected between 8:30 AM and 11:30 PM on July 20, affecting stretches from Kappil to Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappad to Edava in Kollam, and Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty in Alappuzha. Similar conditions are forecast along the Kanyakumari coast, where waves between 1.2 and 1.6 metres are expected from 5:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into vulnerable shoreline areas during the warning period.
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