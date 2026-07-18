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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for North Kerala, Yellow Alert in 4 Districts
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across northern Kerala over the next two days, issuing yellow alerts for several districts. Residents have been urged to remain cautious as thunderstorms and heavy showers
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for North Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across northern Kerala today and tomorrow, with isolated areas expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Based on the latest forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for four districts today.
The districts under yellow alert are Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram. On the following day, the alert will extend to Wayanad as well, taking the total number of affected districts to five. According to the IMD, these areas could receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period. The weather department has also indicated that rainfall activity is likely to reduce gradually in the coming days, while no rain alerts have been issued for the remaining districts at present.
Thunderstorm Safety Advisory Issued
Although no special warnings have been issued for Kerala's coastal regions, authorities have advised people to remain vigilant because thunderstorms are expected along with heavy rain.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents to move indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning and avoid standing in open spaces. People have also been advised to disconnect electrical appliances, keep doors and windows closed, avoid touching metal objects and stay away from electrical equipment during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of lightning-related accidents.
Flooding, Landslide Risks and Travel Precautions
With heavy rainfall likely, waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to ask residents to stay alert. Night travel through hilly regions should be avoided as landslides and mudslides remain a concern. People have also been warned not to enter rivers or other water bodies during this period.
Emergency control rooms have been activated across all districts, with additional arrangements in place at the taluk level. Revenue, police and fire department personnel have been directed to remain on standby for any emergency response. Local authorities have also been instructed to relocate people from high-risk areas if necessary. Travellers should plan their journeys carefully as heavy rain could lead to traffic disruptions, fallen trees and damage to power infrastructure. Officials have further appealed to the public to rely only on official weather updates and avoid spreading unverified information.
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