The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across northern Kerala today and tomorrow, with isolated areas expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Based on the latest forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for four districts today.

The districts under yellow alert are Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram. On the following day, the alert will extend to Wayanad as well, taking the total number of affected districts to five. According to the IMD, these areas could receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period. The weather department has also indicated that rainfall activity is likely to reduce gradually in the coming days, while no rain alerts have been issued for the remaining districts at present.

Thunderstorm Safety Advisory Issued

Although no special warnings have been issued for Kerala's coastal regions, authorities have advised people to remain vigilant because thunderstorms are expected along with heavy rain.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents to move indoors immediately at the first sign of lightning and avoid standing in open spaces. People have also been advised to disconnect electrical appliances, keep doors and windows closed, avoid touching metal objects and stay away from electrical equipment during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of lightning-related accidents.