The expected onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is facing fresh uncertainty despite earlier predictions of an early arrival. According to the latest extended range forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala is likely to witness mostly dry conditions from May 28 to June 4, with only slight improvement in rainfall between June 4 and June 11.

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Two major weather developments are believed to be slowing the monsoon’s progress. A developing typhoon over the western Pacific is reportedly drawing moisture away from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep region is limiting rainfall activity across Kerala’s land areas.

Meteorologists believe these systems are weakening the monsoon momentum. Weather experts have indicated that while pre-monsoon showers are occurring, there is currently no strong weather system capable of pushing the monsoon further inland with intensity.