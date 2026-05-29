For the past several days, South Bengal had been reeling under scorching temperatures and excessive humidity, making conditions extremely uncomfortable for residents. However, Thursday evening brought a welcome change as thunderstorms and rainfall lashed Kolkata and several nearby districts. The showers helped bring down temperatures and offered much-needed relief from the sticky weather.

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According to the weather department, similar conditions are expected to continue on Friday as well. Several districts in South Bengal are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain with lightning is expected in districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia. Strong winds with speeds between 50 and 60 kmph may also occur in these areas. Meanwhile, Kolkata and most other South Bengal districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall along with winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph.