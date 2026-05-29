During the last 24 hours, isolated places in Tamil Nadu recorded rainfall, while dry weather prevailed in Puducherry and Karaikal. Neyyoor in Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest rainfall at 63 mm.

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At the same time, temperatures remained above normal in many places. Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district recorded a high temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit during the past day.

Meteorologists stated that upper air cyclonic circulations over the southeast Arabian Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal are influencing the current weather pattern. However, the circulation that existed over the north Tamil Nadu coast has weakened.