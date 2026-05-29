Fuel prices in India are stable but remain elevated, with significant variations between states due to different local taxes like VAT. Petrol and diesel rates in major cities continue to be high. Prices are determined daily by international crude oil rates, currency fluctuations, and government levies.

Fuel prices across India remained largely unchanged today, with petrol and diesel rates continuing to stay elevated in several metro cities. Oil marketing companies update fuel prices daily based on international crude oil rates, currency fluctuations, freight costs, and state-level taxes.

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Despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets in recent weeks, there has been no major revision in retail fuel prices across India. However, rates continue to vary significantly from one state to another because of differences in VAT and local levies imposed by state governments.

Major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata continue witnessing petrol prices above the Rs 95-per-litre mark, while diesel prices also remain high in several regions.

Latest Petrol And Diesel Prices In Major Indian Cities

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) Diesel Price (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Chennai Rs 107.85 Rs 99.66 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82 Kolkata Rs 113.15 Rs 99.82

Why Fuel Prices Differ Across States

Petrol and diesel prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, transportation expenses, dealer commissions, and taxes imposed by central and state governments.

Even when oil companies keep base prices unchanged, consumers may still notice differences in fuel rates between cities because each state charges different VAT percentages. Metro cities with higher local taxes generally witness more expensive fuel prices.

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Global Crude Oil Trends Continue To Impact Fuel Markets

Global crude oil prices remain a major factor influencing fuel costs in India. International developments, geopolitical tensions, and supply disruptions can quickly affect crude oil prices, eventually impacting retail fuel rates.

India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements, making domestic fuel pricing highly sensitive to global market movements and currency exchange fluctuations.

Experts believe fuel prices may remain volatile in the coming weeks depending on crude oil demand, OPEC+ production decisions, and geopolitical developments worldwide.

Consumers Continue Monitoring Fuel Rate Trends

With transportation costs closely linked to petrol and diesel prices, consumers across India continue keeping a close watch on daily fuel rate updates. Any major rise in fuel prices could eventually affect logistics, travel expenses, food delivery costs, and essential commodity prices.

For now, fuel prices remain stable, but market experts say global oil trends will continue determining the direction of future revisions across India.

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