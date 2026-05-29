On World Digestive Health Day, Dr. Dangs Lab launched a comprehensive Gut Health Disorders Testing portfolio. It features non-invasive breath tests for issues like H. Pylori and SIBO to provide precise, evidence-based digestive care.

Marking World Digestive Health Day, Dr. Dangs Lab has announced the launch of its comprehensive Gut Health Disorders Testing portfolio, bringing advanced, non-invasive diagnostics to the forefront of digestive care. At the heart of this offering is a strong focus on breath testing for gut health - a simple yet scientifically powerful approach that helps uncover hidden functional gut disorders, including Helicobacter Pylori infection, SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth), carbohydrate malabsorption, and other causes of chronic bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, altered bowel habits, and unexplained digestive distress. By combining patient-friendly breath testing with clinically relevant gut health investigations, Dr. Dangs Lab aims to move digestive diagnostics beyond symptomatic guesswork and towards precision-led, evidence-based answers - helping clinicians identify root causes earlier, personalise treatment better, and give patients greater clarity in their gut health journey.

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Digestive disorders are increasingly common worldwide. Global studies suggest that nearly 4 in 10 individuals experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain. In India, the growing prevalence of processed diets, high stress levels, frequent and injudicious antibiotic use, and changing lifestyles has contributed to a rising burden of gut health concerns.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO & Partner, Dr. Dangs Lab, said, "Digestive concerns like bloating, acidity, gas, and irregular bowel habits are often considered minor, but they may sometimes signal underlying issues such as H. pylori infection, SIBO, or nutrient malabsorption. On World Digestive Health Day, we are proud to introduce our comprehensive range of gut health tests, designed to make advanced, non-invasive testing for digestive disorders more accessible. Our goal is to support patients and clinicians in identifying the root cause of symptoms and enabling more informed decisions toward long-term gut health."

Comprehensive Testing Portfolio

Dr. Dangs Lab's newly launched Gut Health Disorders Testing portfolio brings together a comprehensive range of advanced breath and biomarker-based investigations, including the Urea Breath Test for H. pylori, Hydrogen and Methane Breath Tests for SIBO and malabsorption syndromes, celiac disease profiles with HLA typing for genetic evaluation, and additional assessments for nutrient malabsorption and digestive dysfunction.

Through collaborations with renowned international laboratories, Dr Dang's Lab further strengthens this portfolio with advanced gut health investigations such as zonulin and gut permeability testing, microbiome profiling, food intolerance testing, nutrigenomics, organic acids testing, and digestive enzyme assessments. Together, these tests may help clinicians evaluate digestion, absorption, pancreatic function, and overall gut health. Select breath tests can also be performed from the comfort of the patient's home, offering greater convenience while maintaining diagnostic reliability.

A Layered Diagnostic Approach

This portfolio is supported by Dr Dang's Lab's world-class diagnostic infrastructure, cutting-edge analytical platforms, and expert clinical interpretation. Together, these tests offer a more comprehensive mapping of gut health, moving beyond symptoms to understand the biological, microbial, inflammatory, metabolic, nutritional, enzymatic, and permeability-related factors that may be influencing a patient's digestive wellbeing.

By offering this layered diagnostic approach, Dr Dang's Lab aims to support clinicians with deeper, more actionable insights, supporting highly personalised medical advice, targeted dietary guidance, rational supplementation decisions, and precision-led strategies for better gut health.

Ensuring Trust and Reliability

These specialised tests are backed by Dr. Dangs Lab's stringent quality systems, including NABL accreditation and GCLP certification, ensuring high standards of accuracy, reliability, and clinical governance. Each report undergoes a robust multi-level review process, including technical validation and triple-checking by qualified doctors and laboratory experts, helping ensure that patients and clinicians receive results they can trust.

The Importance of Early Evaluation

Untreated gastrointestinal disorders can affect far more than digestion. Over time, they may contribute to nutritional deficiencies, chronic inflammation, reduced energy levels, gut-brain axis disturbances, and diminished quality of life. With this launch, Dr. Dangs Lab aims to make advanced digestive diagnostics more accessible and encourage earlier evaluation of persistent gastrointestinal symptoms.

Collaboration with Clinicians

Importantly, the Gut Health Disorders Testing portfolio is designed to complement specialist-led care. Dr. Dangs Lab encourages patients to seek guidance from qualified clinicians, including gastroenterologists, for appropriate test selection, clinical interpretation, and treatment planning. The aim is to provide objective diagnostic insights that can support more informed, evidence-led decisions in digestive health management.

About Dr. Dangs Lab

Dr Dang's Lab is one of India's leading diagnostic laboratories, known for its commitment to precision diagnostics, innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centric care. With advanced laboratory infrastructure, global-standard technologies, and a strong focus on innovative & specialized testing, Dr. Dangs Lab continues to expand access to high-quality diagnostics across multiple areas of healthcare. (ANI)