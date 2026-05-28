Kerala Rains: Kerala Braces For Thunderstorms, Coastal Flooding And High Wave Threat
Kerala Rains: Kerala is likely to witness isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds, rough sea conditions as weather agencies issue fresh warnings for coastal regions. Fishermen, coastal residents have been advised to stay alert due to threat of high waves
Thunderstorms And Strong Winds Expected Across Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Kerala on May 28, 2026. Winds may reach speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in several areas across the state.
ALSO READ: Kerala Rain Alert: IMD Issues Rain And Sea Erosion Alert For Kerala Coastal Areas
Even though no district-specific weather alert has been issued, authorities have advised people to remain cautious during sudden weather changes, especially in coastal and low-lying regions.
Rough Sea And High Wave Warning Along Kerala Coast
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning regarding the ‘Kallakkadal’ phenomenon, a sudden rough sea condition expected along the Kerala coast until 11:30 PM on May 28.
Wave heights between 0.8 metres and 1.5 metres may lead to sea intrusion and coastal erosion in vulnerable areas. Similar rough sea conditions are also expected along the Kanyakumari coast, where waves could rise up to 1.5 metres.
Authorities have urged fishermen and people living near the shoreline to remain extremely careful.
Fishermen Warned Against Entering Several Sea Regions
Weather authorities have also warned fishermen against venturing into multiple sea regions between May 28 and May 31 due to strong winds and rough weather conditions.
Wind speeds of 40 to 65 kmph are expected across:
Gulf of Mannar
Sri Lankan coast
Southern and central Bay of Bengal
Odisha and West Bengal coasts
Southern and northern Andaman Sea
Arabian Sea regions near Somalia and Gujarat coast
Fishermen have been strictly advised not to enter these areas during the warning period.
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