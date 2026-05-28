The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Kerala on May 28, 2026. Winds may reach speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in several areas across the state.

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Even though no district-specific weather alert has been issued, authorities have advised people to remain cautious during sudden weather changes, especially in coastal and low-lying regions.