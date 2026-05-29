Delhi witnessed a dramatic weather change on Thursday evening as dark clouds covered the sky, followed by strong winds, lightning and scattered rainfall across several areas. The sudden spell of rain brought welcome relief to residents who had been struggling with severe heat and humidity over the past few days.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures dropped sharply across the Capital due to thunderstorm activity. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, which was over three degrees lower than the previous day.

Several parts of Delhi also recorded rainfall till evening. Mehrauli received 6.5 mm rain, Pragati Maidan saw 0.9 mm rainfall, while Ayanagar recorded 0.5 mm.