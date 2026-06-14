Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across Several Districts Today
Karnataka is set for another rainy day on June 14, with the IMD forecasting widespread showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across several districts as the southwest monsoon strengthens across the state.
Karnataka is expected to witness widespread rainfall activity on Sunday, June 14, as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in several districts of Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and parts of North Interior Karnataka.
The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada are likely to receive rain at most places during the day. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, and several other districts in South Interior Karnataka may experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms along with winds reaching 30-40 kmph.
The IMD has also issued thunderstorm and lightning warnings for parts of South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on June 14. Districts including Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir are likely to witness rain or thundershowers with gusty winds. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of lightning and strong winds.
Weather experts say the monsoon has become active across much of Karnataka, bringing relief from summer temperatures while improving rainfall prospects for agriculture. Rainfall activity is expected to continue in many parts of the state over the coming days, especially in coastal and southern districts. Commuters are advised to carry rain gear and monitor local weather updates before travel.
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