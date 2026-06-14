Mumbai Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely as IMD Forecasts Cloudy Conditions
Mumbai is expected to witness cloudy skies, light rain, and thunderstorms on June 14, offering residents relief from humid conditions as the IMD continues to monitor pre-monsoon weather activity across Maharashtra.
Mumbai residents can expect another day of unsettled weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms across the city on Sunday, June 14. The weather department has indicated that pre-monsoon activity remains active over the region, bringing intermittent showers and gusty winds.
According to recent IMD forecasts, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts have been witnessing changing weather patterns due to moisture-laden winds and favourable atmospheric conditions. While heavy rainfall is not expected across all parts of the city, isolated areas may experience brief but intense showers accompanied by lightning and thunder.
The cloudy weather is likely to keep daytime temperatures relatively moderate compared to the peak summer heat experienced in recent weeks. However, humidity levels are expected to remain high, making conditions feel uncomfortable at times despite the rainfall. Commuters are advised to carry umbrellas and remain cautious during periods of reduced visibility and slippery roads.
Weather experts say Mumbai is gradually moving closer to the full onset of the southwest monsoon. While the city's normal monsoon arrival date is around June 11, meteorologists have noted that monsoon conditions are still developing and are expected to strengthen in the coming days. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins, especially if thunderstorm alerts are issued.
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