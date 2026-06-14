Delhi Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today as IMD Forecasts Relief from Heat
Delhi residents can expect relief from the summer heat today as the IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the national capital and surrounding NCR cities on June 14.
Delhi-NCR residents may get some respite from the recent spell of intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Sunday, June 14. The changing weather conditions are expected to keep temperatures lower than the scorching levels seen earlier this month.
According to the IMD, several parts of Delhi and adjoining regions including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad could witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. Strong winds may also occur during thunderstorm activity, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain cautious, especially during outdoor travel.
The forecast comes after consecutive days of unsettled weather across Delhi-NCR, with thunderstorms and rainfall bringing temporary relief from the heat. Weather experts say the current system is being influenced by favorable atmospheric conditions over northwestern India, leading to increased cloud cover and chances of precipitation.
While the rain is expected to improve comfort levels, the IMD has also warned of lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas. Residents are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and to stay updated with official weather advisories. Similar weather conditions have been forecast for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan as well.
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