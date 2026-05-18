Karnataka Rains: Monsoon Winds Picking Up Speed, Heavy Rain Alert For 16 Districts!
Southwest monsoon strengthens over the Arabian Sea as Karnataka braces for early heavy rains and strong winds across 16+ districts. Weather officials warn of widespread showers ahead of the monsoon’s arrival. Check if your district is affected.
Heavy rains across the state
Monsoon arrival date announced
According to the weather department's forecast, the Southwest Monsoon will likely enter Kerala around May 26. Right now, the monsoon winds are active over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They are expected to get even stronger in the next 3-4 days.
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Heavy rain warning for tonight
District-wise weather forecast
Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will see heavy rain and strong winds. Uttara Kannada district is likely to get moderate rainfall. North Interior Karnataka: The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and hailstorms for Belagavi district. Dharwad, Koppal, and Raichur will have scattered showers, while other districts will remain dry.
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More rain in South Interior Karnataka
How will Bengaluru's weather be?
Instructions for farmers and the public
Favourable conditions for agriculture
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