According to the weather department's forecast, the Southwest Monsoon will likely enter Kerala around May 26. Right now, the monsoon winds are active over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They are expected to get even stronger in the next 3-4 days.

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