Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a State Disaster Management Authority meeting to review Monsoon Preparedness 2026. He directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure no life is lost due to any disaster.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday to review Monsoon Preparedness 2026 in the state in the presence of senior officials, Collectors, Indian Coast Guard and Heads of Departments.

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Sawant reviewed preparedness measures at the State, District and Taluka levels and ensured that all Emergency Operation Centres and Control Rooms are fully operational and will function 24x7 during the monsoon season.

Key Directives and Measures

During the meeting, the CM also informed about dangerous hoardings, desilting of drains and water bodies, monitoring flood & landslide-prone areas, strengthening emergency communication systems, stocking essential medicines and supplies, and ensuring readiness of rescue teams and equipment.

Sawant has directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure that no life is lost due to any disaster. He emphasised installation of warning signboards at accident-prone zones, action against dilapidated buildings, ban on swimming in abandoned mining pits, and effective utilisation of Aapada Mitra volunteers along with NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides during emergencies.

Emergency Helplines

The emergency helpline number of the State Emergency Operation Centre is 0832-2419550, while for Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) assistance, people have been directed to dial 112.

Uttarakhand Also Gears Up for Monsoon

Earlier, Uttarakhand Disaster Management authorities held a high-level meeting with allied departments and district administrations to review preparedness measures ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, with officials directing departments to intensify preventive measures to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and possible disasters.

The review meeting comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for May 12 and 13 in Uttarakhand, warning of rainfall and adverse weather conditions in several parts of the state, particularly in the hilly regions.

Speaking to ANI here, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation and Director General of the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation & Management Centre (ULMMC), said detailed instructions were issued to departments regarding monsoon preparedness."Today, a crucial meeting was convened involving the Disaster Management Department, allied departments, and all districts to discuss preparations for the monsoon season. (ANI)