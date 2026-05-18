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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm Forecast Issued Across West Bengal As Monsoon Nears; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Evening thunderstorms brought some temporary relief to Kolkata, all eyes are now on the monsoon. North Bengal is getting scattered showers, but South Bengal continues to struggle with intense heat
South Bengal is looking towards the monsoon
It's not long before the monsoon enters Bengal
Possibility of thunderstorms with lightning
Big changes in South Bengal's temperature
Monsoon enters South Bengal in the second week of June
Humidity-related discomfort will persist
Possibility of monsoon advancing
When will the relief rain fall in South Bengal?
The big question on everyone's mind is: when will this heat finally end? The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a key update, as only the monsoon can bring real relief from this continuous sultry weather. Kolkata and nearby districts saw some thunderstorms on Friday night.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely Across Bengal; Check Forecast
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