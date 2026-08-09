TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by 'anti-social elements' in Barrackpore. She claimed the attack could have been fatal and accused the police of failing to act, alleging they were protecting the BJP.

Attack on Mamata Banerjee's Car

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by "anti-social elements" in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death.

Speaking about the incident to the reporters, Banerjee, who was on a visit to the residence of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas, said the attack on her vehicle was severe and alleged that the police failed to prevent it. "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed," she said.

The TMC supremo questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and said she had never witnessed anything like it. She further alleged that the police was providing protection to the BJP. "This happened right in front of the police. I have never seen anything like this. What is going on?" Banerjee said. The police are providing protection to the BJP," the former chief minister of the State alleged.

The former CM was allegedly attacked when she was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were also accompanying Mamata Banerjee. "Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd.

BJP Condemns Incident

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya, condemned the attack on the former chief minister and said that BJP was not associated with the incident and that the police must take action against those accused. "It is between the public and TMC," he said addign that The BJP denies supporting such actions and condemns the incident," he said adding that that any necessary action should be taken by the police. (ANI)