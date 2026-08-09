Amid protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants over alleged exam irregularities, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assured them of transparent justice. He said they don't need political patronage and that those responsible will face severe punishment.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday assured the youth that justice would be delivered transparently and said they do not need political patronage to secure their rights, amid protests by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants over alleged irregularities in public service examinations.

In his address at Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav 2026 event, Soren said the youth were protesting to claim what was rightfully due to them and asserted that those responsible for irregularities would face the "severest possible punishment."

CM Assures Justice, Warns Against Political Meddling

"Our youth are staging protests and agitations to claim their rights. It is precisely because of our government's actions that they have found the courage to step forward, protest, and demand their due, for we have exposed the wrongdoing. The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment," Soren said.

He said there was no need to view the issue through a political lens or seek political patronage. "Some people harbour vast political ambitions, and these very ambitions create an avenue for political parties to mislead the younger generation. I would say this specifically to the youth that they do not need our political patronage or that of any other political party," the Chief Minister said.

"It is your right to receive what is due to you and to get justice," he added. Soren also said political parties were attempting to influence the youth by mixing "truth with falsehood" and urged them to remain cautious.

"Work on this is proceeding on a massive scale, involving even highly learned and knowledgeable individuals," he said. Soren said many people unable to accept his government's growing strength were spreading misinformation and misleading others while operating from behind the scenes.

"Today, as this administration gains strength, there are many who simply cannot come to terms with it. They resort to hiding their faces, changing their guises, or operating from behind the scenes to spread misinformation and mislead others," he said.

Soren further said that dialogue, and not force, was the way to resolve issues concerning the people. "The solution to every issue lies in dialogue, not in the use of batons or bullets. Batons and bullets are meant for the borders, for dealing with enemies, with those who are adversaries of the nation. Resorting to force against our own people, within our own home, solves nothing," Soren said.

"Your (youth) sentiments and your concerns are our concerns. Occupying this constitutional office today, I assure you completely that justice will be served with transparency, and we will ensure that this justice is visibly demonstrated," he added.

Governor Urges Dialogue

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also appealed to JPSC-JSCC aspirants to resolve the issue through dialogue, and said Chief Minister Hemant Soren is "very concerned" about the students' problems.

Gangwar said, "At this time, regarding the movement our students are carrying out, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already explained some things in detail. I urge everyone to trust whatever the Chief Minister has said."

He added that the Chief Minister is in continuous discussions to find a solution. "We do not want to toy with the future of our children. Resolve this by talking it out. The Chief Minister is very concerned about this and is continuously discussing with us how to resolve the children's problems... We will get to a solution after holding discussions. The students can meet me or the Chief Minister whenever they feel like..," Governor said.

Talks Held Amid Ongoing Protests

His remarks came as a fresh round of talks conclued on Sunday between the Jharkhand government and the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation in Ranchi amid protests over alleged irregularities in public service examinations.

An eight-member delegation of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi. The student body said it hoped the talks would result in concrete steps towards resolving their demands instead of assurances that would be implemented at a later date.

The protests began after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Students have since been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

The aspirants have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. After an earlier meeting between the two sides, Minister Sonu had announced that the state government released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms. (ANI)