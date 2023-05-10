Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amid voting, electors check for 'Rahu Kal', young voters swarm polling booth

    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Polling is underway for 224 seats Karnataka Assembly in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The electoral fate of top guns — Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy among others will be sealed during the day-long exercise.

    While several voters left for their respective polling stations, many have been watching out for auspicious time, especially some of the candidates. According to various reports, many are likely to skip the 'rahu kaal' time today, which will fall between 12:23 pm and 1:59 pm.

    Several people also witnessed such unique sights, even as political leaders keep the tempo up and fire salvos at each other. Take a look.

    article_image1

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Congress workers garlanded an LPG gas cylinder and burnt incense sticks near it, in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar area.

    article_image2

    Photo Credit: PTI

    Some voters flocked in to cast their votes as 'Rahu Kal' will begin from 12:23 pm and will continue till 1:59 pm.

    article_image3

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    At polling booth number 165 in Chikkamagaluru, a new bride cast her vote, decked in her wedding attire.

    article_image4

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Ashwini Rajashekha Bhat travelled from the United States to cast her vote in Uttara Karnataka's Sirsi constituency.

    article_image5

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    First time voters were seen standing in queue at Davangere North Vidhan Sabha Constituency Polling Station No. 144 and 143.

    article_image6

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Elderly voters were seen actively involved to cast their vote at various polling booths across the state.

