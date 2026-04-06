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'Promise Of Marriage' Turns Nightmare: Karnataka Woman Accuses Instagram Friend Of Abuse And Extortion
A woman in Belagavi has accused a man of cheating, blackmail, and forcing a relationship on the promise of marriage. She claims he took gold and ₹19 lakh from her and later demanded ₹3 crore. The woman also alleged police inaction in the case.
Shocking abuse, blackmail and fraud allegations in Belagavi
A disturbing case has come to light from Belagavi in Karnataka. A young woman has accused Eshwarsingh Premsingh Badgujar, a resident of Madhava Colony, of cheating her. She claims he promised to marry her but instead forced her into a physical relationship.
Friendship turned into relationship
The woman said she first met Eshwar Singh on Instagram. Their online friendship soon turned into a relationship. However, she now alleges that he repeatedly assaulted her while falsely assuring her of marriage.
Blackmail and money fraud claims
The woman has also accused him of blackmail. She said he used her private photos and videos to threaten her. According to her, he took 1500 grams of gold and ₹19 lakh from her.
She claimed she gave him her mother’s gold, money from her father’s fixed deposit, and also transferred money online to his account.
Marriage demand and further harassment
The victim said that when she asked him to marry her, his mother demanded ₹3 crore. She also alleged that he took more money in the name of a fake gold mortgage.
She further claimed that he now harasses her by sending photos of other girls.
Allegations against police
The woman said she approached the police for help but was asked to compromise. She alleged that Shahapur police did not register her complaint and supported the accused.
She later went to the Police Commissioner’s office, where she broke down and pleaded for justice. She has also demanded action against the police for not acting despite orders.
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