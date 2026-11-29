Key INDIA bloc leaders visited hospital-bound Sharad Pawar to discuss strategy regarding the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill ahead of the special Parliament session, while DMK's MK Stalin reaffirmed his party's support for the legislation.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday arrived at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and urge him to reconsider his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, speaking outside the hospital, said the leaders had come to enquire about Pawar's health, while also referring to the political developments in the country. "Everyone is seeing what is happening in the country, how horse-trading and blackmailing are going on. Today, Rahul ji and Kharge ji have come to meet Sharad Pawar ji; he is unwell, so they have come to check on his health as well. Mamata ji, Telangana CM, Karnataka CM, Kapil Sibal ji, Aaditya Thackeray ji, and several other leaders are present," Shaikh said.

Earlier in the day, INDIA Bloc leaders met DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai, amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills ahead of the special Parliament session beginning on November 30. Describing the proposed delimitation exercise as a "battle for survival" for political parties in southern states, DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, saying there was no alternative but to back the legislation to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future. The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)