The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a three-line whip instructing all its Lok Sabha MPs to attend the special parliamentary session from Nov 30 to Dec 3 and vote against three key legislative bills, citing concerns over democratic consequences.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Party on Sunday issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3 and vote against three proposed Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. In a notice dated November 29, Chief Whip Anil Desai directed all party MPs to remain present in the Lok Sabha throughout the proceedings until adjournment on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The three Bills scheduled to be taken up for discussion and voting during the four days are the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026; and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. "All Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha) are hereby directed to remain present in the House throughout the proceedings until adjournment on all the above-mentioned days and oppose these bills and vote against these bills," the notice stated.

The party said it had resolved to oppose the Bills, claiming that they carried "grave national consequences" and threatened to fundamentally alter the fabric of democracy. The whip further warned that any MP violating the party's directive would be treated as going against its official stand and would face disqualification proceedings under Paragraph 2(1)(b) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. "This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT and STRICTLY COMPLIED WITH," the notice stated. The notice was issued by Desai in his capacity as Chief Whip of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Parliamentary Party.

This comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)