Motorists and bikers in Pune pursued the fleeing tempo and stopped the driver after crash in Yewalewadi. The downhill tempo struck a car before veering into students waiting by a bus stop, sparking debate over road safety.

A viral video shows locals chasing and thrashing the 22-year-old tempo driver after a speeding crash in Pune killed three engineering students and injured two on Wednesday. In the clip, motorists and bikers pursue the fleeing tempo driver before cornering him as anger flares over the fatal collision. The footage appears to show that he had to be saved as angry crowd tried to thrash him for causing the crash that killed three students. He was handed over to the police later.

The crash occurred around 2.30 pm outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in Yewalewadi near Bopdev Ghat, where students waited at a bus stop. Travelling downhill, the tempo hit a car ahead before veering into the waiting students, triggering heated online debate over speeding, traffic enforcement, and roadside bus stop safety across Pune

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Three students killed in Pune accident

Kondhwa Budruk-Yewalewadi police station senior inspector Maruti Patil told PTI that five students were injured and taken to different hospitals. Three of them later died.

The deceased were identified as Siddhesh Raje and Vishal Dangde, both third-year computer science students, and Mohini Chaudhary, who was pursuing an MCA course. The injured students were identified as Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale.

College staff rushed to the spot after the crash and helped take the injured students to hospital, Patil said.

The tempo driver, identified as 22-year-old Pratik Maruti Chavan, was taken into custody and sent to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination. Preliminary information suggests that he lost control of the vehicle while speeding, the officer said.

CCTV footage sparks debate over road safety

The CCTV footage shows the vehicle approaching the bus stop at speed before swerving towards the students. The visuals have prompted questions about dangerous driving and the safety of people waiting beside busy roads.

Several social media users also raised concerns about the condition of bus stops and road management. One user argued that roadside stops, particularly in villages, need better planning, lighting and space for passengers. Another pointed to congestion caused by roadside eateries, food stalls and vegetable vendors near the accident spot.

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Some users questioned whether traffic enforcement and penalties for dangerous driving were adequate. Others described the incident as a reminder of the risks pedestrians face on Indian roads.

(With agency inputs)