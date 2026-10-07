A man flung in air after his bike collided with a car on main road near Cherambane. CCTV footage captured the rider being thrown several metres from his bike after the impact. While further details are awaited, viewers claimed the biker appeared to be speeding and riding on the wrong side, leaving the car driver little time to react.

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped serious injury after his bike collided with a car near Cherambane on the Madikeri-Bhagamandala main road in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Tuesday. The impact sent the rider flying several metres away from his motorcycle. The frightening moments were captured by a CCTV camera installed nearby, showing the bike crashing into the approaching car.

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CCTV video sparks debate over biker's riding

The rider reportedly suffered minor injuries and fortunately escaped without serious harm. Further details about the crash are awaited.

However, viewers analysing the CCTV footage questioned the motorcyclist's actions immediately before the collision. Several people claimed that he appeared to be travelling at high speed and riding on the wrong side of the road.

One X user wrote that the video appeared to show the biker "zooming in at top speed" while using the lane meant for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. He added that the car driver appeared to have had no opportunity to avoid the crash.

Another user also blamed the motorcyclist, describing it as a head-on collision caused by riding at high speed on the wrong side.

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The CCTV footage has since drawn attention to the dangers of speeding and ignoring lane discipline. While social media users have offered their views on who was responsible, the available information does not establish the official cause of the accident.