Planning to watch Independence Day 2026 at Delhi’s Red Fort? Learn how to book official tickets online, where to check prices, what ID you may need and which security rules to follow before August 15.

India’s 80th Independence Day would be celebrated on the 15th of August in 2026 at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. For those who wish to witness the occasion, one of the main concerns would be how to attend the function as well as how to obtain an official ticket/pass.

Visitors must understand that their first priority would be to avoid the use of normal Red Fort tourism tickets and even other unofficial ticket sellers. Ministry of Defence uses its Aamantran system for issuing tickets and invites for major national functions and events. Booking information for the 2026 Independence Day ceremony would need to be verified on the official platform once published.

Where to Book Red Fort Independence Day Tickets?

The best place to go would be the official website of the Ministry of Defence – Aamantran. Visitors will need to find the event for the Independence Day 2026 once the booking is activated. The dates, quotas, ticket categories, price, and verification process for the year 2026 should only be considered final once provided by the concerned authorities.

What Could The Ticket Cost?

There is a critical difference between past year's costs and 2026 tariff.

The ₹20, ₹100 and ₹500 denominations referred to in certain sources refer to the cost of tickets for 2025 Independence Day events. Thus, all attendees are advised to find out the price from Aamantran before making the payment.

How To Reserve A Spot Online

Once the reservation window for 2026 Independence Day event opens, it is supposed to consist of selection of the event, registration or authentication with required details, selection of the available category of the ticket and its payment via the means available at the official portal.

It is important to enter your personal information correctly and go through the identity and photo verification if it is required. Upon successful completion, download your electronic ticket and follow the entry procedure as provided.

Don't Forget To Bring ID With You

Having only a ticket might not be sufficient. Make sure you have your ID, which is required by the final instruction. Security measures at the Red Fort will be rigorous. Items that are acceptable during normal tours may not be permitted during the Independence Day celebration. Consult the latest list of restricted items before you leave your house.

Think Before You Start Your Journey

The 15th of August is different from a regular day at the Red Fort. Traffic rules and regulations, security screening and route modifications might impact your travel plans.

Visitors should consult information from the Delhi Police, Delhi Metro and official government announcements around the date and plan their journey based on the reporting time mentioned on their tickets or invitations.

Offline Ticketing: How To Get Them?

If there is an announcement by the Ministry of Defense regarding the offline physical distribution centers for the Independence Day celebration in 2026, it would be better to confirm the location and time from a reliable source.

The Bottom Line

Regarding tickets to Red Fort on Independence Day 2026, your best bet would be to wait until the official booking time comes around, use the Aamantran portal, ensure that the rate and category listed in it are accurate, get authenticated and keep both the booked ticket and ID handy.

In short, don’t take anything from last year for granted and instead follow the latest official guidelines.