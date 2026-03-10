5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

IRCTC tour package

This IRCTC package includes your train tickets, hotel stay, local transport, and breakfast. However, you will have to pay for your own lunch, dinner, and entry fees at tourist spots. The cost is ₹22,630 for one person, ₹11,830 per person for two, and ₹9,710 per person for three. You can book your spot on the IRCTC website or mobile app.