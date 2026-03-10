IRCTC Unveils Affordable Ooty–Coonoor Itinerary for Budget Travellers
IRCTC has launched a new 5-day tour package for Ooty and Coonoor, and it's super affordable! The trip starts from Chennai and covers all the main spots like Doddabetta, Mudumalai Sanctuary, and Ooty Lake, all within a tight budget.
Image Credit : Train\IndianRailways
IRCTC Ooty tour package
For anyone wanting a low-cost vacation, Indian Railways' tourism arm, IRCTC, has introduced a new tour package. This plan offers a 5-day trip to the popular hill stations of Ooty and Coonoor. People say this package is a fantastic option for travellers who want a trip that's easy on the pocket.
Coonoor tourism
Your trip starts from Chennai Central station at 9:05 PM. The train reaches Mettupalayam the next morning at 6:20 AM. From there, a vehicle will take you straight to your hotel in Ooty. After settling in, you'll visit top spots like Doddabetta Peak, the Tea Museum, Botanical Garden, and Ooty Lake.
Ooty tour price
On the next day, the tour takes you to scenic spots like Pykara Falls and the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary. You'll also visit the Mudumalai Elephant Camp, where you can even go on a jungle safari. After this, you will travel by road to Coonoor to see Sim's Park, Lamb's Rock, and Dolphin's Nose.
Hill station tour
After the tour ends, you will travel back to Mettupalayam by road. From there, you'll catch the 8:20 PM train back to Chennai. You will reach Chennai Central the next morning at 6:25 AM, wrapping up an easy and memorable trip to Ooty and Coonoor.
IRCTC tour package
This IRCTC package includes your train tickets, hotel stay, local transport, and breakfast. However, you will have to pay for your own lunch, dinner, and entry fees at tourist spots. The cost is ₹22,630 for one person, ₹11,830 per person for two, and ₹9,710 per person for three. You can book your spot on the IRCTC website or mobile app.
