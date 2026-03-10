During his Vaishno Devi visit, AAP's Manish Sisodia accused the Modi government of jailing patriots like Sonam Wangchuk and Mehraj Malik. He called it a fight against dictatorship and expressed gratitude for the court's verdict in the excise policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia during his visit to Mata Vaishnodevi temple on Tuesday said that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only imprisons those who raise their voice. In an attack on the Prime Minister, Sisodia said that PM Modi will be remembered as the leader who bowed before America and put 'patriots' in jail. "I offered prayers at Mata Vaishnodevi temple today. The family and house of our worker Mehraj Malik is here in J&K. PM Modi government only knows how to imprison someone who raises their voice - be it Sonam Wangchuk, Mehraj Malik, Arvind Kejriwal or Manish Sisodia. They put false allegations, fake witnesses... This is a fight against dictatorship... The way the court proved the BJP fraudulent in Delhi, it will prove the case on Mehraj Malik also fake... PM Modi will be remembered in the form of a leader who bowed his head in front of America and put patriots in jail..." he said.

Sisodia Credits 'Mata Rani' for 'Historic Verdict'

Speaking to reporters in Katra, Sisodia expressed gratitude after the trial court's verdict, which discharged all 23 accused in the case related to the Delhi Excise Police 2021-22. "Whatever I have received in life, whatever I am, I never imagined it. But the fact is that I have always dedicated myself to the feet of Mata Rani. I have been coming here since childhood, and I have immense faith in Mata Rani," Sisodia said.

He said he attributed both the highs and lows of his life to the blessings of the deity. "When I was hearing praise and becoming famous and receiving honours, I would say that she has given me all this. Even when I was sent to jail, I told her that she had sent me to jail. When I came out, I still thanked her," he added.

Referring to the trial court's decision, Sisodia described it as a "historic verdict." "Now, when the court has given such a historic verdict that this case was false and has no merit, then this could not have happened without Mata Rani. She also knows the truth of my life," he said.

High Court Stays Remarks Against CBI

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the operation of adverse remarks made against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the investigating officer in the trial court's order that discharged all accused in the excise policy case. (ANI)