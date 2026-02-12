- Home
IRCTC: Stress is a common part of every job these days. That's why a lot of people are looking for a way to relax, and many are turning to travel. For them, IRCTC has announced an awesome Thailand tour package.
With the name Treasures of Thailand..
IRCTC offers a 4-night, 5-day "Treasures of Thailand" tour for those wanting to see the country's beauty. Starting from Hyderabad, it covers top spots like Bangkok and Pattaya.
This is the tour schedule
Tour Schedule
Day 1: Hyd to BKK. Day 2: Safari World. Day 3: Temples & Alcazar Show in Pattaya. Day 4: Coral Island. Day 5: Return flight to Hyderabad.
Facilities included in the tour package
* Round-trip flights
* 4 nights hotel stay
* Daily breakfast
* Sightseeing
* Some meals
* Guide service
Everything is arranged in one convenient package.
Ticket prices
Thailand tour prices:
* Triple sharing: ₹53,800/person
* Double sharing: ₹54,200/person
* Single sharing: ₹62,100
Prices differ by room type. Book early!
Booking process and more details
For full details and to book your seat, visit the official IRCTC website. It's a great chance for a safe, comfy, and low-cost trip. For more info, click here.
